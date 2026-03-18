Memphis faces Denver, aims to halt 8-game skid

Denver Nuggets (42-27, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (23-44, 11th in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nuggets -13; over/under is 240.5

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis comes into the matchup with Denver as losers of eight straight games.

The Grizzlies are 18-27 against conference opponents. Memphis ranks ninth in the Western Conference with 49.4 points per game in the paint led by Zach Edey averaging 10.9.

The Nuggets have gone 25-15 against Western Conference opponents. Denver is seventh in the Western Conference with 14.9 fast break points per game led by Christian Braun averaging 3.5.

The Grizzlies average 115.6 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than the 116.4 the Nuggets give up. The Nuggets average 13.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than the Grizzlies give up.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Nuggets won the last matchup 122-116 on Feb. 12, with Nikola Jokic scoring 26 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Spencer is shooting 47.9% and averaging 11.4 points for the Grizzlies. Jaylen Wells is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is shooting 45.4% and averaging 13.8 points for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 2-8, averaging 116.6 points, 37.6 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 9.9 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.6 points per game.

Nuggets: 5-5, averaging 122.0 points, 44.4 rebounds, 29.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.0 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Santi Aldama: out for season (knee), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: out for season (finger), Ty Jerome: day to day (shoulder), Ja Morant: out (elbow), Scotty Pippen Jr.: out for season (toe), Zach Edey: out for season (ankle), GG Jackson: day to day (foot), Brandon Clarke: out (calf).

Nuggets: Peyton Watson: out (hamstring).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press