Utah faces Minnesota on 3-game losing streak

Utah Jazz (20-48, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (42-27, sixth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Timberwolves -11.5; over/under is 233.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah is looking to end its three-game losing streak with a victory against Minnesota.

The Timberwolves are 8-6 against division opponents. Minnesota is fifth in the Western Conference with 33.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Rudy Gobert averaging 7.5.

The Jazz are 1-11 against Northwest Division opponents. Utah ranks seventh in the Western Conference with 31.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Jusuf Nurkic averaging 7.8.

The Timberwolves average 13.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer makes per game than the Jazz give up (15.4). The Jazz average 12.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than the Timberwolves give up.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Jazz won 127-122 in the last matchup on Jan. 21.

TOP PERFORMERS: Naz Reid is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Timberwolves. Julius Randle is averaging 17.1 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Keyonte George is averaging 23.6 points and 6.1 assists for the Jazz. Brice Sensabaugh is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 111.5 points, 42.3 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.2 points per game.

Jazz: 2-8, averaging 113.2 points, 41.4 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 10.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.3 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards: out (knee).

Jazz: Lauri Markkanen: out (ankle), Ace Bailey: day to day (concussion), Kyle Filipowski: day to day (rest), Keyonte George: day to day (leg), Isaiah Collier: day to day (knee), Walker Kessler: out for season (shoulder), Jusuf Nurkic: out for season (nose), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out for season (knee), John Konchar: day to day (calf).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press