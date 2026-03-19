Avdija scores 32, Clingan adds 28 as Trail Blazers beat Pacers 127-119 to close in on play-in spot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Deni Avdija scored 23 of his 32 points in the first half Wednesday night and Donovan Clingan added a career-high 28 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to help the Portland Trail Blazers hold off the hard-charging Indiana Pacers 127-119.

Portland won the for the third time in four games as the 10th-seeded Trail Blazers close in on clinching a Western Conference play-in spot in what figures to be a wide-open postseason.

Indiana extended the longest losing streak in its NBA franchise history to 15 games. The Pacers’ last win came Feb. 11.

Avdija also had 11 rebounds for Portland, which matched its highest-scoring half of the season with 79 points in the first two quarters. Clingan was 3 of 5 on 3-pointers and had two blocks.

Ivica Zubac led the injury-riddled Pacers with 18 points. Jalen Slawson had 17 points, seven rebounds and four blocks.

Four-time All-Star Pascal Siakam missed his sixth straight game with a sprained right knee. During his pregame news conference, Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said he didn’t have a timetable for Siakam’s return but remained hopeful Siakam would be back this season despite Indiana have the league’s worst record at 15-54.

Portland never trailed and was in control all night, though the Pacers turned the tables late by charging back from a 115-98 deficit with 7:17 left to cut it to 120-117 with 1:52 to go. But the Pacers missed a layup and 3-pointer in the final 90 seconds while Jrue Holiday made a 3 and Avdija made two free throws to close it out.

The Trail Blazers took control quickly, using a 7-0 run to extend a four-point lead to 31-20 and still led 79-62 at the half. Indiana closed to 82-72 early in the third only to see Portland answer with nine straight to pull back out to 91-72 lead before Indiana made its late push.

Up next

Trail Blazers: Continue their road trip at Minnesota on Friday.

Pacers: Will try to snap their losing streak Saturday at San Antonio.

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AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer