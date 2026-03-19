Ty Jerome leads Grizzlies past Nuggets 125-118 to stop 8-game slide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ty Jerome had 21 points, nine rebounds and nine assists as the Memphis Grizzlies snapped their eight-game losing streak Wednesday night with a 125-118 victory over the Denver Nuggets.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper scored 19 points and GG Jackson added 16 for the injury-depleted Grizzlies (24-44), who are 4-15 in their last 19 games after winning for the first time since March 1 at Indiana.

Cedric Coward provided 15 points and seven rebounds. Taylor Hendricks scored 13 off the bench and made six of Memphis’ 12 steals as the Nuggets (42-28) committed 19 turnovers in the makeup of a game postponed Jan. 25 because of bad weather.

Nikola Jokic had 29 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists for Denver, just missing his sixth triple-double in the past eight games — although he did rack up 10 turnovers.

Christian Braun scored 26 points and Cameron Johnson added 20. Jamal Murray had 19 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds.

Denver remained percentage points behind Houston for fifth place in the Western Conference and fell a game behind fourth-place Minnesota.

On the second night of a back-to-back for the Nuggets, forward Aaron Gordon sat out to manage a hamstring injury. Denver beat Philadelphia 124-96 at home Tuesday night.

Jerome just missed his first career triple-double. He and Jackson sat out Monday night’s 132-107 loss in Chicago due to injuries.

Up next

Nuggets: Host the Toronto Raptors on Friday night.

Grizzlies: Host the Boston Celtics on Friday night.

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AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA