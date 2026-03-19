Toronto faces Denver on 3-game win streak

Toronto Raptors (39-29, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (42-28, sixth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto seeks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Raptors take on Denver.

The Nuggets have gone 19-13 in home games. Denver scores 120.7 points and has outscored opponents by 4.2 points per game.

The Raptors are 20-13 in road games. Toronto has an 18-21 record against teams above .500.

The 120.7 points per game the Nuggets score are 8.9 more points than the Raptors give up (111.8). The Raptors are shooting 47.5% from the field, 0.6% higher than the 46.9% the Nuggets’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams meet for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Jan. 1 the Nuggets won 106-103 led by 24 points from Peyton Watson, while Brandon Ingram scored 30 points for the Raptors.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamal Murray is averaging 25.1 points and 7.1 assists for the Nuggets. Nikola Jokic is averaging 26.3 points over the last 10 games.

Scottie Barnes is scoring 18.7 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Raptors. RJ Barrett is averaging 22.2 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 56.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 5-5, averaging 121.7 points, 43.9 rebounds, 29.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.8 points per game.

Raptors: 5-5, averaging 115.5 points, 40.3 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.0 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Aaron Gordon: out (rest), Peyton Watson: out (hamstring).

Raptors: Collin Murray-Boyles: out (thumb).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press