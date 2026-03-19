Buzelis, Bulls to host Mitchell and the Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers (42-27, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (28-41, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -12.5; over/under is 239.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Chicago and Cleveland face off on Thursday.

The Bulls are 4-10 against division opponents. Chicago is 16-24 against opponents over .500.

The Cavaliers are 27-17 in Eastern Conference play. Cleveland is 2-5 in one-possession games.

The Bulls are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 46.3% the Cavaliers allow to opponents. The Cavaliers average 119.1 points per game, 1.2 fewer than the 120.3 the Bulls allow.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Bulls won the last matchup 136-125 on Dec. 20. Matas Buzelis scored 24 points to help lead the Bulls to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Buzelis is averaging 16.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Bulls. Tre Jones is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 28 points, 5.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Cavaliers. Evan Mobley is averaging 18.9 points, 9.2 rebounds and two blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 4-6, averaging 116.4 points, 47.5 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.4 points per game.

Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 117.0 points, 41.5 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.0 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Anfernee Simons: out (wrist), Isaac Okoro: out (knee), Noa Essengue: out for season (shoulder), Jaden Ivey: out (knee), Zach Collins: out for season (toe).

Cavaliers: Craig Porter Jr.: out (groin), Tyrese Proctor: out (quadricep), Jarrett Allen: out (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press