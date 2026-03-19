New Orleans takes home win streak into matchup with Los Angeles

Los Angeles Clippers (34-35, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (24-46, 12th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pelicans -1.5; over/under is 233.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans hosts Los Angeles looking to continue its six-game home winning streak.

The Pelicans are 15-30 in conference matchups. New Orleans ranks seventh in the NBA with 16.8 fast break points per game led by Trey Murphy III averaging 3.4.

The Clippers are 21-22 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles ranks fifth in the Western Conference giving up just 112.8 points while holding opponents to 46.9% shooting.

The Pelicans are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 46.9% the Clippers allow to opponents. The Clippers average 12.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 14.3 per game the Pelicans give up.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Pelicans won 124-109 in the last meeting on March 19. Saddiq Bey led the Pelicans with 25 points, and Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Murphy is averaging 21.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Pelicans. Bey is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games.

Kris Dunn is scoring 7.7 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Clippers. Leonard is averaging 26.8 points and 6.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 6-4, averaging 120.0 points, 47.2 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.9 points per game.

Clippers: 6-4, averaging 121.0 points, 40.3 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 10.9 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.9 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Bryce McGowens: out (toe).

Clippers: Yanic Konan Niederhauser: out for season (foot), Bradley Beal: out for season (hip), Bennedict Mathurin: out (toe), Nicolas Batum: out (rest).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press