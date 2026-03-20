VJ Edgecombe erupts for 38 as the 76ers beat the Kings 139-118

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Rookie VJ Edgecombe scored a career high 38 points with 11 assists, Justin Edwards was 7 of 11 from 3-point range and finished with 32 points, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Sacramento Kings 139-118 on Thursday night.

Quentin Grimes scored 27 points as the 76ers ended a five-game road losing streak and won for the fourth time in their last six games playing without their two biggest stars — Joel Embiid (strained right oblique) and Tyrese Maxey (finger).

Embiid has missed 11 straight games but coach Nick Nurse said he has been making progress.

Edwards shot 11 of 18 from the field overall and went 3 for 3 from the line.

Maxime Raynaud led the Kings with 30 points and Daeqwon Plowden had 20. Dylan Cardwell had 14 rebounds. For the Kings, it was their third loss in their last five games.

Philadelphia shot 50% from the field overall and 47% from 3-point range, compared to 38% from deep for Sacramento.

The 76ers took the lead for good with 3:08 remaining in the second quarter. The score was 71-62 at halftime, with Grimes scoring 20 points. The 76ers extended their lead to 114-91 during the fourth quarter, fueled by a 16-2 scoring run.

The Kings Malik Monk left the game with an injured right shoulder and did not return.

Up next

76ers: Play at Utah on Saturday night.

Kings: Host Brooklyn on Sunday.

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AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.