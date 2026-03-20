Detroit plays Golden State in non-conference action

Golden State Warriors (33-36, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (50-19, first in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pistons -6.5; over/under is 217.5

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State takes on Detroit for a non-conference matchup.

The Pistons are 26-8 on their home court. Detroit is seventh in the Eastern Conference with 27.1 assists per game led by Cade Cunningham averaging 9.9.

The Warriors are 14-21 in road games. Golden State is 20-18 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Pistons average 117.4 points per game, 2.9 more points than the 114.5 the Warriors allow. The Warriors average 5.3 more points per game (115.0) than the Pistons give up (109.7).

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Pistons won the last matchup 131-124 on Jan. 31. Cunningham scored 29 points to help lead the Pistons to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ausar Thompson is averaging 10 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Pistons. Jalen Duren is averaging 22.2 points over the last 10 games.

Draymond Green is scoring 8.6 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Warriors. Brandin Podziemski is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 5-5, averaging 118.0 points, 44.1 rebounds, 29.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.2 points per game.

Warriors: 2-8, averaging 110.2 points, 42.2 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.3 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Cade Cunningham: out (lung), Isaiah Stewart: out (calf).

Warriors: Jimmy Butler III: out for season (knee), Seth Curry: out (adductor), Al Horford: out (calf), Stephen Curry: out (knee), Moses Moody: out (wrist), LJ Cryer: day to day (hamstring), Quinten Post: day to day (foot).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press