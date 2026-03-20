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San Antonio plays Indiana, aims for 5th straight win

By AP News

Indiana Pacers (15-55, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (52-18, second in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio will look to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Spurs take on Indiana.

The Spurs are 27-7 in home games. San Antonio ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 16.1 fast break points per game led by Devin Vassell averaging 2.7.

The Pacers are 5-30 in road games. Indiana is 7-35 against opponents over .500.

The Spurs are shooting 48.0% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 49.0% the Pacers allow to opponents. The Pacers average 13.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than the Spurs allow.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Jan. 3 the Spurs won 123-113 led by 24 points from De’Aaron Fox, while Pascal Siakam scored 23 points for the Pacers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Victor Wembanyama is scoring 24.3 points per game with 11.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Spurs. Fox is averaging 20.4 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 53.0% over the last 10 games.

Siakam is averaging 24 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Pacers. Jay Huff is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 9-1, averaging 123.6 points, 47.7 rebounds, 30.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.2 points per game.

Pacers: 0-10, averaging 110.2 points, 39.2 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.9 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: David Jones Garcia: out for season (ankle), Stephon Castle: day to day (hip).

Pacers: Pascal Siakam: day to day (knee), Micah Potter: day to day (triceps), Johnny Furphy: out for season (knee), Ivica Zubac: day to day (head), Andrew Nembhard: day to day (calf), Tyrese Haliburton: out for season (achilles), Obi Toppin: day to day (foot).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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