Utah takes on Philadelphia in non-conference play

Philadelphia 76ers (38-32, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (21-49, 14th in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia 76ers take on the Utah Jazz in non-conference play.

The Jazz are 13-22 in home games. Utah ranks third in the Western Conference with 16.3 fast break points per game led by Lauri Markkanen averaging 3.3.

The 76ers are 18-16 on the road. Philadelphia is ninth in the Eastern Conference allowing only 116.1 points while holding opponents to 47.0% shooting.

The Jazz’s 13.0 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 13.4 per game the 76ers give up. The Jazz average 115.6 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than the 124.8 the Jazz allow.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The 76ers defeated the Jazz 106-102 in their last meeting on March 5. Tyrese Maxey led the 76ers with 25 points, and Keyonte George led the Jazz with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Filipowski is averaging 10.6 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Jazz. Ace Bailey is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dominick Barlow is shooting 53.9% and averaging 8.3 points for the 76ers. Justin Edwards is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 3-7, averaging 114.8 points, 43.0 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.2 points per game.

76ers: 5-5, averaging 111.0 points, 42.5 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 9.3 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.5 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Lauri Markkanen: out (ankle), Brice Sensabaugh: day to day (illness), Isaiah Collier: day to day (hamstring), Keyonte George: out (leg), John Konchar: day to day (quad), Walker Kessler: out for season (shoulder), Jusuf Nurkic: out for season (nose), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out for season (knee).

76ers: Tyrese Maxey: out (finger), Johni Broome: out (knee), Joel Embiid: out (oblique), Kelly Oubre Jr.: out (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press