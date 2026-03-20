Phoenix takes on Milwaukee, looks to end 4-game skid

Milwaukee Bucks (28-41, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (39-31, seventh in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix aims to end its four-game losing streak when the Suns play Milwaukee.

The Suns have gone 22-13 at home. Phoenix is the worst team in the Western Conference scoring 42.6 points per game in the paint.

The Bucks are 12-22 on the road. Milwaukee has a 16-26 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Suns are shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 46.9% the Bucks allow to opponents. The Bucks are shooting 47.9% from the field, 0.9% higher than the 47.0% the Suns’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Suns won the last meeting 129-114 on March 11, with Devin Booker scoring 27 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Booker is averaging 25.8 points and 5.9 assists for the Suns. Jalen Green is averaging 22.3 points and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games.

Ryan Rollins is scoring 16.8 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Bucks. Bobby Portis is averaging 14.7 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 48.7% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 5-5, averaging 112.9 points, 41.7 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.4 points per game.

Bucks: 2-8, averaging 106.2 points, 39.2 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.5 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Grayson Allen: day to day (knee), Dillon Brooks: out (hand), Mark Williams: out (foot), Haywood Highsmith: day to day (knee), Royce O’Neale: day to day (knee), Amir Coffey: day to day (ankle).

Bucks: Kevin Porter Jr.: day to day (knee), Giannis Antetokounmpo: out (ankle).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press