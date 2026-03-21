Knicks edge Nets 93-92 for their 14th straight victory in the New York rivalry

NEW YORK (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 26 points and 15 rebounds, and the New York Knicks outlasted the Brooklyn Nets 93-92 on Friday night for their fifth consecutive victory.

Jalen Brunson scored 17 points and OG Anunoby finished with 16 for the Knicks, who trailed by 13 points in the first half, then blew a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter.

Ben Saraf had a chance to win it for the Nets at the buzzer but missed a 45-footer.

The Knicks beat the Nets for the 14th straight time, the longest winning streak for either team in the local rivalry. The Nets’ last victory over the Knicks was on Jan. 28, 2023, shortly before trading Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

The final meeting this season had moments where it appeared a real rivalry, even if it has been a one-sided one.

Knicks center Mitchell Robinson and Brooklyn’s Ziaire Williams were assessed technical fouls after several Nets players confronted Robinson, who stood over Nolan Traore after the Nets guard had a hard fall while fouling Robinson as he tried to block his shot with over three minutes left in the first half.

Anunoby and Nic Claxton each received technical fouls after Anunoby shoved Claxton twice moments after he turned the ball over late in the third quarter.

Josh Minott scored 22 points and Williams added 17 for the Nets, who have lost six straight games.

New York scored a season-low 14 points in the first quarter and trailed 50-44 at the break before turning it around and outscoring the Nets 31-15 in the third quarter to take a 75-65 lead heading into the fourth.

Towns’ layup increased the lead to 84-70 with 9:34 remaining before Brooklyn went on a 17-0 run to take a 87-84 lead with 3:33 remaining in regulation.

Towns and Brunson then combined for eight points to pull the Knicks ahead 92-87 with 1:04 left to play.

Traore’s 3-pointer pulled the Nets within one and Towns then missed two free throws before Saraf’s shot came up short.

Up next

Knicks: Host the Washington Wizards on Sunday.

Nets: Visit the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.

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AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

By ADRY TORRES

Associated Press