Grant hits late 3 and Trail Blazers beat Timberwolves 108-104 for third straight win

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jerami Grant made a 3-pointer with 22.2 seconds left and the Portland Trail Blazers escaped with a 108-104 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night.

After a timeout by the Trail Blazers, Grant took an inbound pass from Jrue Holiday and made his fourth 3 of the night from the right corner. Grant grabbed a defensive rebound at the other end and made two free throws to finish with 26 points in Portland’s third straight win.

Donovan Clingan scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for his sixth straight double-double. Deni Avdija added 25 points and eight rebounds for the Trail Blazers, who moved into eighth place in the Western Conference. Holiday had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Rudy Gobert led short-handed Minnesota with 18 points and 15 rebounds. Ayo Dosunmu added 17 points and tied a career high with 10 rebounds.

Julius Randle added 19 points for the Timberwolves, but they lost for the first time in three games without All-Star guard Anthony Edwards, who remains out with right knee inflammation. Center Naz Reid, a top bench player, missed his second straight game with a right knee sprain.

Donte DiVincenzo missed a driving layup with 11.3 seconds to play that would have tied it. Gobert missed twice on tips before Grant grabbed his fifth rebound.

The Trail Blazers led by 18 with 2 minutes left in first half, but three 3-pointers by the Timberwolves, including two by Bones Hyland, were part of an 11-2 run before intermission to get within single digits.

A fast-break layup by DiVincenzo capped an 18-7 run by Minnesota to tie it at 79 midway through the third quarter.

Portland played its third straight game without forward Vit Krejci (left calf contusion).

Up next

Trail Blazers: Finish a five-game road trip Sunday at Denver.

Timberwolves: Play at Boston on Sunday.

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AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

By MIKE COOK

Associated Press