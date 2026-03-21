UConn Huskies play the UCLA Bruins in second round

UCLA Bruins (24-11, 15-8 Big Ten) vs. UConn Huskies (30-5, 19-4 Big East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 8:45 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -4.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 UConn and UCLA meet in the NCAA Tournament second round.

The Huskies have gone 19-4 against Big East teams, with an 11-1 record in non-conference play. UConn ranks eighth in college basketball with 18.5 assists per game led by Silas Demary Jr. averaging 6.2.

The Bruins are 15-8 in Big Ten play. UCLA scores 77.7 points while outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game.

UConn’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game UCLA gives up. UCLA scores 12.4 more points per game (77.7) than UConn gives up (65.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Braylon Mullins averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc. Tarris Reed Jr. is shooting 63.0% and averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

Tyler Bilodeau is shooting 51.8% and averaging 17.6 points for the Bruins. Skyy Clark is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 7-3, averaging 73.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Bruins: 7-3, averaging 77.0 points, 29.2 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press