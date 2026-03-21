76ers’ Andre Drummond gets $25,000 fine from NBA for objectionable gesture

NEW YORK (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond has been fined $25,000 for what the league described as an objectionable gesture while on the court.

NBA executive vice president and head of basketball operations James Jones announced the penalty Saturday.

The incident occurred with eight seconds left in the third quarter of the 76ers’ 139-118 victory at Sacramento on Thursday.

After knocking down a 3-pointer, Drummond appeared to make a shooting motion toward the Kings’ bench, according to a published report.

Drummond finished the game with 13 points, including going 3 for 3 from behind the arc, and 11 rebounds.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba