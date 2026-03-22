Stephen Curry to resume full team practices in the coming days as he recovers from knee injury

ATLANTA (AP) — Stephen Curry will begin participating in full team practices in the coming days as he works back from a right knee injury that forced the Golden State Warriors star to miss his 21st straight game Saturday.

Curry was re-evaluated earlier in the day for his patella-femoral pain syndrome and bone bruising in the knee, and the team said before its game against Atlanta that he is progressing in his rehab. He has done more individual on-court training of late and will be re-evaluated again this coming week when the Warriors return home from their road trip.

The 38-year-old Curry could have 11 regular-season games left if he were to be cleared in time for Wednesday’s home game against the Nets.

Golden State had initially hoped he would return right after the All-Star break, and Curry sat out the All-Star Game this year.

Curry, leading the Warriors with 27.2 points per game, last played Jan. 30 against Detroit.

Golden State started Saturday 10th in the Western Conference at 33-37, essentially locked into a play-in tournament spot. The Warriors are 23-16 when Curry plays this season, 10-21 when he doesn’t and were 6-14 in this current stretch without him.

Guard Moses Moody also was re-evaluated for his sprained right wrist and also is set to return to practice. He will be re-evaluated Tuesday.

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