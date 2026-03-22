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Donovan Mitchell and James Harden power the Cavaliers past the Pelicans 111-106

By AP News
Cavaliers Pelicans Basketball

Cavaliers Pelicans Basketball

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NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 27 points and James Harden, held scoreless in the first half, added 20 second-half points to power the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 111-106 comeback victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night.

Cleveland trailed 88-76 entering the final period, but outscored the Pelicans 35-18 in the fourth — with Harden scoring 13 and Mitchell 12 in the quarter. It was the Cavaliers’ eighth victory in their last nine games against New Orleans, which had its seven-game home winning streak snapped.

Harden made three 3-pointers and a layup in the first five minutes of the fourth quarter to spark an 18-7 run, and the Cavs took the lead for good, 100-99, on a layup by Max Strus, during a 15-7 surge.

Zion Williams, who picked up three early fouls and was quiet offensively in the first half, scored 15 of his team-high 25 points in the third quarter. In a 2:16 span of the third, Williamson scored 11 points and assisted on a 3-pointer by Saddiq Bey in the left corner during a 14-2 run that gave the Pelicans a 72-61 lead. Bey finished with 19.

The Cavaliers’ defense crowded Trey Murphy away from the 3-point line, and Herb Jones, not normally a threat from long range, went 4 of 10 from deep for 12 first-half points as New Orleans took a 56-53 halftime lead.

Cleveland raced to a 31-18 lead on the strength of Mitchell’s nine first-quarter points and 10 team assists on 12 made field goals, but New Orleans closed the period on a 10-0 run.

Harden, who scored a team-high 36 points in a 115-110 victory over Chicago on Thursday, had five assists in the first half.

Up next

Cavaliers: Host the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night.

Pelicans: Play at the New York Knicks on Tuesday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

By PETER FINNEY Jr.
Associated Press

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