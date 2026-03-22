LeBron James breaks NBA mark for games played, Luke Kennard makes winning 3 in Lakers’ win vs. Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — LeBron James set the NBA record by playing in his 1,612th regular-season game and Luke Kennard made a 3-pointer with 0.6 seconds left to send the Los Angeles Lakers to a 105-104 comeback victory over the Orlando Magic on Saturday night.

Luka Doncic scored 33 points in the Lakers’ ninth straight win, but was called for his 16th technical foul — an automatic one-game suspension by the league if it’s not rescinded.

James had 12 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals on his record-breaking night, passing the mark Robert Parish held for nearly 30 years.

Paolo Banchero, who led seven Magic players in double figures with 16 points, blocked a shot by James out of bounds with 4.7 seconds left. After a replay review, it was determined that the ball had not caromed off James’ foot out of bounds — and Los Angeles maintained possession. That set up Marcus Smart’s pass to Kennard for the winning shot.

Austin Reaves had 26 points for the Lakers.

James scored six straight points midway through the the third quarter to help Los Angeles take an eight-point lead, but Orlando led by five going into the final minute. It was the Magic’s fourth straight loss.

Up next

Lakers: Play at Detroit on Monday.

Magic: Play at home against Indiana on Monday.

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AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

By DICK SCANLON

Associated Press