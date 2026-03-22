Wembanyama scores 20 points as the Spurs send the Pacers to their 16th straight loss

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Keldon Johnson and Dylan Harper each scored 24 points and the San Antonio Spurs never trailed in a 134-119 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night.

San Antonio All-Star Victor Wembanyama had 20 points, eight rebounds, six assists and five blocks. Harper was 9 for 13 from the field in his first NBA start.

Andrew Nembhard scored 25 points and Jarace Walker added 21 for the Pacers, whose franchise-record losing streak reached 16 games. Indiana fell to 15-56 overall and is in last place in the Eastern Conference after losing to Oklahoma City in seven games in last season’s the NBA Finals.

San Antonio has won 21 of its last 23 games and improved to 53-18, securing its most victories since finishing 61-21 in 2017.

The Pacers had three players out and 10 questionable with various injuries Saturday. Nine of the 10 in question played, with the exception being Ethan Thompson, who is on a G League assignment.

Spurs guard Devin Vassell was ruled out 15 minutes before tipoff after experiencing tightness in his right hamstring during warmups.

Listed as questionable, Wembanyama was upgraded about 30 minutes before tipoff after going through his pregame warmups.

San Antonio coach Mitch Johnson said Wembanyama has been bothered by a sore right ankle recently, but showed no signs of discomfort during an active 26 minutes.

Nembhard had to toss the ball out to Pascal Siakam after failing to get Wembanyama to jump on two fakes under the rim. Siakam also unsuccessfully used a fake before fading away, only to have Wembanyama block the shot, which Carter Bryant grabbed. Wembanyama rewarded Bryant on the ensuing play with an alley-oop pass off a pick-and-roll that the Spurs rookie turned into a layup three minutes into the second quarter.

San Antonio shot 55% from the field and 38% from 3-point distance.

Up next

Pacers: At Orlando on Monday.

Spurs: At Miami on Monday.

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AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

By RAUL DOMINGUEZ

Associated Press