Dallas takes on Golden State, looks to end 3-game skid

Golden State Warriors (33-38, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (23-48, 13th in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas looks to end its three-game losing streak when the Mavericks take on Golden State.

The Mavericks have gone 12-31 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is fourth in the league with 53.4 points in the paint led by Cooper Flagg averaging 11.2.

The Warriors are 22-22 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State ranks second in the Western Conference with 28.9 assists per game led by Draymond Green averaging 5.3.

The Mavericks average 10.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer makes per game than the Warriors give up (12.6). The Warriors are shooting 45.9% from the field, 1.6% lower than the 47.5% the Mavericks’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams meet for the third time this season. In the last matchup on Jan. 23 the Mavericks won 123-115 led by 30 points from Naji Marshall, while Stephen Curry scored 38 points for the Warriors.

TOP PERFORMERS: Flagg is averaging 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Mavericks. Marshall is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

Green is scoring 8.5 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Warriors. Brandin Podziemski is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 2-8, averaging 113.5 points, 46.4 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.3 points per game.

Warriors: 2-8, averaging 111.1 points, 40.9 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.1 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Dereck Lively II: out for season (foot), Caleb Martin: out (foot), Kyrie Irving: out for season (knee), Brandon Williams: out (concussion protocol).

Warriors: Kristaps Porzingis: out (back), Jimmy Butler III: out for season (knee), Seth Curry: out (adductor), Al Horford: out (calf), Gary Payton II: out (knee), Stephen Curry: out (knee), Moses Moody: out (wrist).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press