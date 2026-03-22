Atlanta puts home win streak on the line against Memphis

Memphis Grizzlies (24-46, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (39-32, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta will try to keep its 10-game home win streak intact when the Hawks face Memphis.

The Hawks have gone 20-16 at home. Atlanta scores 117.9 points while outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game.

The Grizzlies are 11-25 on the road. Memphis ranks seventh in the league with 28.3 assists per game led by Cam Spencer averaging 5.4.

The Hawks’ 14.3 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 14.0 per game the Grizzlies give up. The Grizzlies average 115.5 points per game, 1.0 fewer than the 116.5 the Hawks allow.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Hawks won the last meeting 124-122 on Jan. 22, with Jalen Johnson scoring 32 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nickeil Alexander-Walker is scoring 20.3 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Hawks. CJ McCollum is averaging 18.4 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 47.2% over the past 10 games.

Cedric Coward is averaging 13.4 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Olivier-Maxence Prosper is averaging 13.6 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 9-1, averaging 122.5 points, 45.0 rebounds, 30.0 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.7 points per game.

Grizzlies: 1-9, averaging 114.5 points, 37.7 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.7 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Jalen Johnson: out (shoulder).

Grizzlies: Ty Jerome: day to day (calf), Santi Aldama: out for season (knee), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: out for season (finger), Ja Morant: day to day (elbow), Scotty Pippen Jr.: out for season (toe), Zach Edey: out for season (ankle), Cedric Coward: day to day (personal), Jahmai Mashack: day to day (ankle), Brandon Clarke: out (calf).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press