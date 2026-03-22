Phoenix faces Toronto, looks to halt 5-game skid

Toronto Raptors (39-30, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (39-32, seventh in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raptors -1.5; over/under is 220.5

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix comes into the matchup against Toronto as losers of five in a row.

The Suns have gone 22-14 at home. Phoenix has a 20-14 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Raptors are 20-14 in road games. Toronto is eighth in the league giving up just 112.0 points while holding opponents to 46.6% shooting.

The Suns average 112.1 points per game, 0.1 more points than the 112.0 the Raptors allow. The Raptors are shooting 47.5% from the field, 0.5% higher than the 47.0% the Suns’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams meet for the second time this season. In the last matchup on March 13 the Raptors won 122-115 led by 36 points from Brandon Ingram, while Jalen Green scored 34 points for the Suns.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Booker is averaging 25.5 points and 5.9 assists for the Suns. Green is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Scottie Barnes is averaging 18.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.6 blocks for the Raptors. RJ Barrett is averaging 22.8 points and 5.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 4-6, averaging 112.0 points, 40.2 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.9 points per game.

Raptors: 5-5, averaging 116.3 points, 39.3 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.1 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Grayson Allen: out (knee), Dillon Brooks: out (hand), Mark Williams: out (foot), Haywood Highsmith: out (knee), Royce O’Neale: out (knee), Amir Coffey: out (ankle).

Raptors: Collin Murray-Boyles: day to day (thumb).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press