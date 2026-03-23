Knicks rout Wizards 145-113 to win their 6th straight and send Washington to its 16th straight loss

NEW YORK (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 26 points and 16 rebounds, Jalen Brunson scored 23 points and the New York Knicks beat the Washington Wizards 145-113 on Sunday night for their sixth straight victory.

Josh Hart made all three 3-point shots and added 16 points as New York handed Washington its 16th straight loss. Mikal Bridges had 14 points and six assists, while Mitchell Robinson came off the bench to make all five shots and finish with 10 points and 10 rebounds in 17 minutes.

The Knicks rang up 77 points in the second half against one of the NBA’s worst teams and shot 58.5% from the floor and 53% from 3-point range. They also made 18 of 19 free throws (94.7%).

Tyler Kolek played about 5 1/2 minutes in the blowout and went 4 for 4, including 3 for 3 behind the arc, and scored 11 points after pouring in 42 while playing for the Knicks’ NBA G League team earlier in the day.

Jaden Hardy made seven 3-pointers and scored 25 points for the Wizards. Anthony Gill had 18.

The Knicks led 68-52 at halftime, then made nearly 62% of their shots in the final two quarters and led by 33 points in the fourth.

The Knicks beat the Wizards for the 12th straight time, their second-longest winning streak in the series. New York beat Washington 15 straight games between 1992-95.

The Wizards played without forward Justin Champagnie, who was suspended one game by the NBA for fighting and escalating an on-court altercation that spilled into the seating area during a loss to Oklahoma City on Saturday.

Up next

Wizards: Visit Utah on Wednesday.

Knicks: Host New Orleans on Tuesday.

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AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba