Devin Booker scores 25, Suns cruise past the Raptors 120-98 to end a 5-game skid

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 25 points, Jalen Green added 20 and the Phoenix Suns snapped a five-game losing streak by beating the Toronto Raptors 120-98 on Sunday night.

Phoenix won its 40th game of the season, which is already a four-win improvement over last year with 10 games to play.

The Suns never trailed and took an 18-point lead into halftime. They extended the advantage to 92-62 late in the third when Booker got fouled while making a driving layup, adding the free throw to convert the three-point play.

Booker shot 9 of 15 from the field, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range. Collin Gillespie added 16 points. The Suns’ second unit played well with Ryan Dunn scoring 12 and rookie Rasheer Fleming adding 11.

Toronto lost its second straight. The Raptors are still No. 5 in the Eastern Conference playoff race, but fell to 39-31, which is just a half-game ahead of the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers. The top six teams automatically make the playoffs in each conference.

Scottie Barnes led the Raptors with 17 points. RJ Barrett and Ja’Kobe Walter both added 13.

Phoenix jumped out to a 34-20 after one quarter after shooting 8 of 12 from 3-point range and extended the advantage to 66-48 by halftime. Booker led the Suns with 12 points before the break, while Barnes had 13 for the Raptors.

The banged-up Suns won despite missing a big chunk of their playing rotation, including Royce O’Neale (knee), Grayson Allen (knee), Dillon Brooks (hand) and Mark Williams (foot).

Up next

Raptors: At Utah on Monday.

Suns: Host Denver on Tuesday.

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AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer