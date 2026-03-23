Charlotte takes home win streak into matchup with Sacramento

Sacramento Kings (19-53, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (37-34, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte hosts Sacramento aiming to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Hornets have gone 17-17 in home games. Charlotte is eighth in the league allowing just 112.1 points per game while holding opponents to 46.7% shooting.

The Kings are 6-28 on the road. Sacramento has a 3-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hornets are shooting 46.0% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 49.4% the Kings allow to opponents. The Kings average 10.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 12.8 per game the Hornets allow.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Hornets defeated the Kings 117-109 in their last matchup on March 12. LaMelo Ball led the Hornets with 30 points, and DeMar DeRozan led the Kings with 39 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ball is averaging 19.7 points and 7.1 assists for the Hornets. Kon Knueppel is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games.

Maxime Raynaud is averaging 11.9 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Kings. DeRozan is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 7-3, averaging 116.6 points, 45.1 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.1 points per game.

Kings: 5-5, averaging 115.7 points, 45.5 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.6 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: Tidjane Salaun: day to day (calf).

Kings: Domantas Sabonis: out for season (back), Russell Westbrook: day to day (foot), Killian Hayes: day to day (toe), De’Andre Hunter: out for season (eye), Zach LaVine: out for season (finger), Drew Eubanks: out for season (thumb), Isaiah Stevens: day to day (ankle), Keegan Murray: out (ankle), Daeqwon Plowden: day to day (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press