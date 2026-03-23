Filipowski and Utah take on the Raptors in non-conference play

Toronto Raptors (39-31, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (21-50, 14th in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raptors -12.5; over/under is 230.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Jazz host the Toronto Raptors in non-conference play.

The Jazz have gone 13-23 in home games. Utah ranks second in the NBA with 29.4 assists per game. Isaiah Collier leads the Jazz averaging 7.2.

The Raptors are 20-15 on the road. Toronto ranks fourth in the league with 28.8 assists per game led by Immanuel Quickley averaging 6.0.

The Jazz are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 46.7% the Raptors allow to opponents. The Raptors are shooting 47.5% from the field, 1.4% lower than the 48.9% the Jazz’s opponents have shot this season.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Raptors won 107-100 in the last matchup on Feb. 1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Filipowski is scoring 10.6 points per game with 6.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Jazz. Brice Sensabaugh is averaging 18.2 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 48.6% over the last 10 games.

Scottie Barnes is averaging 18.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.5 blocks for the Raptors. RJ Barrett is averaging 22 points and 5.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 3-7, averaging 113.9 points, 43.6 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.0 points per game.

Raptors: 4-6, averaging 112.7 points, 38.8 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Lauri Markkanen: out (hip), Isaiah Collier: out (hamstring), Keyonte George: out (leg), Walker Kessler: out for season (shoulder), Jusuf Nurkic: out for season (nose), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out for season (knee).

Raptors: Collin Murray-Boyles: day to day (thumb).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press