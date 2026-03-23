Brooklyn plays Portland, looks to stop road losing streak

Brooklyn Nets (17-54, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (35-37, ninth in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trail Blazers -14.5; over/under is 219.5

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn hits the road against Portland looking to stop its three-game road losing streak.

The Trail Blazers are 18-16 on their home court. Portland ranks ninth in the Western Conference with 31.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Donovan Clingan averaging 7.1.

The Nets have gone 8-28 away from home. Brooklyn is the worst team in the Eastern Conference scoring averaging just 106.4 points per game while shooting 44.3%.

The Trail Blazers are shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points lower than the 49.3% the Nets allow to opponents. The Trail Blazers average 106.4 points per game, 10.8 fewer points than the 117.2 the Trail Blazers give up.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Trail Blazers won 114-95 in the last meeting on March 16. Deni Avdija led the Trail Blazers with 18 points, and Chaney Johnson led the Nets with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avdija is scoring 24.2 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 6.8 assists for the Trail Blazers. Jerami Grant is averaging 17.1 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 52.3% over the last 10 games.

Danny Wolf is averaging 8.9 points for the Nets. Tyson Etienne is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 6-4, averaging 114.1 points, 48.1 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points per game.

Nets: 2-8, averaging 103.8 points, 39.9 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.0 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Jerami Grant: day to day (calf), Shaedon Sharpe: out (calf), Vit Krejci: day to day (calf), Damian Lillard: out for season (achilles).

Nets: Noah Clowney: day to day (wrist), Danny Wolf: day to day (ankle), Egor Demin: out for season (foot), Day’Ron Sharpe: out for season (thumb), Michael Porter Jr.: out (hamstring), Nic Claxton: day to day (rest).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press