Indiana hosts Los Angeles on 9-game home slide

Los Angeles Lakers (46-26, third in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (16-56, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana is looking to end its nine-game home losing streak with a win over Los Angeles.

The Pacers are 10-25 on their home court. Indiana is 4-34 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Lakers have gone 23-14 away from home. Los Angeles is eighth in the Western Conference with 14.6 fast break points per game led by LeBron James averaging 5.7.

The Pacers are shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 48.3% the Lakers allow to opponents. The Lakers average 12.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than the Pacers give up.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Lakers won the last matchup 128-117 on March 7, with Luka Doncic scoring 44 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pascal Siakam is averaging 24 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Pacers. Jarace Walker is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

Doncic is scoring 33.4 points per game and averaging 7.9 rebounds for the Lakers. Austin Reaves is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 1-9, averaging 113.6 points, 38.4 rebounds, 30.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.4 points per game.

Lakers: 9-1, averaging 120.0 points, 41.4 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Johnny Furphy: out for season (knee), Ivica Zubac: out for season (rib), Tyrese Haliburton: out for season (achilles).

Lakers: Marcus Smart: day to day (ankle), Rui Hachimura: day to day (calf).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press