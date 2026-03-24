Avdija, Trail Blazers to host Rollins and the Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks (29-41, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (36-37, ninth in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Deni Avdija and the Portland Trail Blazers take on Ryan Rollins and the Milwaukee Bucks in non-conference action.

The Trail Blazers are 19-16 in home games. Portland ranks seventh in the Western Conference with 31.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Donovan Clingan averaging 7.1.

The Bucks are 13-23 in road games. Milwaukee averages 14.1 turnovers per game and is 11-8 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The Trail Blazers score 115.3 points per game, 1.1 fewer points than the 116.4 the Bucks give up. The Trail Blazers average 110.8 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 117.0 the Trail Blazers give up to opponents.

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Nov. 25 the Trail Blazers won 115-103 led by 35 points from Jerami Grant, while Bobby Portis scored 22 points for the Bucks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clingan is averaging 12.4 points, 11.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Trail Blazers. Avdija is averaging 19.8 points over the last 10 games.

Rollins is scoring 16.9 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Bucks. Portis is averaging 12.2 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 48.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 6-4, averaging 115.3 points, 47.3 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.8 points per game.

Bucks: 3-6, averaging 107.2 points, 39.0 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.0 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Jerami Grant: out (calf), Robert Williams III: out (knee), Shaedon Sharpe: out (calf), Vit Krejci: out (calf), Damian Lillard: out for season (achilles).

Bucks: Gary Harris: out (groin), Kevin Porter Jr.: out (knee), Kyle Kuzma: out (achilles), Giannis Antetokounmpo: out (ankle).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press