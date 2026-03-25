Mitchell scores 42 as Cavaliers defeat Magic 136-131 to extend winning streak to 4 games

CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 42 points, James Harden added 26 and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Orlando Magic 136-131 Tuesday night to extend their winning streak to four games.

It is Mitchell’s sixth game with at least 40 points this season, tied for fourth-most in the league.

The All-Star guard also continued his mastery of the Magic. It was his third 40-point game in 23 regular-season meetings against Orlando. He is averaging 27.2 against the Magic, the sixth-highest scoring average of any player in NBA history against Orlando.

Harden, who was scoreless in the first half of Saturday’s game at New Orleans, had 22 points and three 3-pointers in the first half as the Cavaliers had a 72-68 lead at halftime. It was his most points in the first two quarters since being acquired by the Cavaliers.

Evan Mobley had 19 points for Cleveland, making all eight of his shots from the field, along with nine rebounds and six assists.

Paolo Banchero had 36 points for Orlando (38-34), which has dropped six straight and dropped into a three-way tie with Charlotte and Miami for eighth place in the Eastern Conference.

Tristan da Silva had 18 points, while Desmond Bane and Jamal Cain scored 17 apiece for the Magic.

The Cavaliers (45-27) are 2 1/2 games behind the Knicks for third in the Eastern Conference.

Cleveland had a 114-103 lead with 9:19 remaining before Orlando started to slowly rally back. Wendell Carter Jr. sank a pair of free throws with 37.5 seconds remaining but Mitchell drove the lane and hit a floating 7-foot jumper with 13.7 seconds left to give the Cavaliers breathing room.

Banchero scored 16 in the first quarter as Orlando went up 39-32 after 12 minutes. He was 5 of 7 from the field in the first quarter but 5 of 12 the rest of the game.

Up next

Magic: Host the Sacramento Kings on Thursday.

Cavaliers: Host the Miami Heat on Wednesday.

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AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer