Charlotte puts home win streak on the line against New York

New York Knicks (48-25, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (38-34, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Hornets take on New York.

The Hornets are 22-22 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte has a 20-23 record against opponents over .500.

The Knicks have gone 31-15 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York scores 117.2 points and has outscored opponents by 6.7 points per game.

The Hornets average 16.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 13.8 per game the Knicks give up. The Knicks average 5.4 more points per game (117.2) than the Hornets allow (111.8).

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Knicks won the last matchup 119-104 on Dec. 4, with Karl-Anthony Towns scoring 35 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaMelo Ball is shooting 40.6% and averaging 19.7 points for the Hornets. Kon Knueppel is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mikal Bridges is shooting 48.5% and averaging 14.7 points for the Knicks. OG Anunoby is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 7-3, averaging 118.3 points, 45.9 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.1 points per game.

Knicks: 8-2, averaging 119.7 points, 48.0 rebounds, 30.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: Pat Connaughton: out (illness), Tidjane Salaun: out (calf).

Knicks: Landry Shamet: out (knee), Miles McBride: out (ankle).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press