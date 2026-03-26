Wembanyama dominates inside as Spurs trounce Grizzlies 123-98

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Victor Wembanyama had 19 points, 15 rebounds and seven blocks as the San Antonio Spurs built an early lead and coasted to a 123-98 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night.

Devin Vassell matched Wembanyama’s 19 points, while Stephon Castle and Keldon Johnson finished with 15 points each, as seven Spurs finished in double figures.

With its seventh straight victory, San Antonio moved within two games of Oklahoma City for the top spot in the Western Conference as the Boston Celtics stopped the Thunder’s 12-game winning streak with a 119-109 victory on Wednesday night.

GG Jackson led Memphis with 20 points. Olivier-Maxence Prosper finished with 17 and DeJon Jarreau added 15 as the Grizzlies lost their fourth in a row.

From the opening play — a lob to Wembanyama — the Spurs dominated. An early 22-4 lead became a 57-44 margin at the half.

The Spurs used Wembanyama’s height to open the second half, and San Antonio extended the lead to 20 points or more in the third. When Wembanyama converted a 3-pointer as the third quarter ended, the Spurs’ lead was 98-64.

While San Antonio is jockeying for postseason seeding, Memphis is focusing on next season. Memphis has dropped 12 of the last 13 and won only four since the All-Star break.

Injuries continue to plague Memphis. Ten players did not dress for the Spurs game, and the team announced Tuesday that starters Ja Morant and Zach Edey, along with key frontline reserve Brandon Clarke, are done for the season after undergoing various medical procedures.

That left Memphis with its tallest starter at 6-9 against the 7-foot-4 Wembanyama. San Antonio outscored Memphis in the paint 56-34 and held a 59-33 advantage on the boards.

Up next

Spurs: Close out a three-game road trip at Milwaukee on Saturday night.

Grizzlies: Host Houston on Friday night.

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AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

By CLAY BAILEY

Associated Press