Led by Reese and Riley, Wizards snap 16-game losing streak, beat Jazz 133-110

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Juju Reese had 26 points and 17 rebounds, Will Riley added 19 points and 10 boards, and the Washington Wizards snapped a 16-game skid with a 133-110 win over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night.

It was Washington’s first win since Feb. 20 against Indiana.

Cody Williams scored 24 points for the Jazz, who have lost 15 of 18. Blake Hinson added a career-high 21 points and John Konchar had 14 rebounds.

Reese and Riley are the first Wizards rookie pair to have double-doubles in the same game since John Wall and Jordan Crawford on March 23, 2011 at the Los Angeles Clippers, according to Sportradar.

In a matchup of teams widely believed to be tanking in order to improve their draft prospects, the Wizards never trailed and pulled ahead by 37 late in the third quarter. But Utah went on a 23-2 run in the fourth and pulled within 13 midway through the period.

Reese — the brother of Angel Reese of the WNBA’s Chicago Sky — and Sharife Cooper hit key buckets down the stretch to keep Washington in control.

The Wizards outrebounded the Jazz 56-40.

The Wizards said before the game that Kyshawn George has a partial tear in the ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow. George will be reevaluated in a week, the team said.

Utah won the previous meeting between the teams, beating the Wizards 122-112 on March 6.

Up next

Wizards: Visit Golden State on Friday night.

Jazz: At Denver on Friday night.

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AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.