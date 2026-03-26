Henderson has 30 and the Trail Blazers rout the fading Bucks 130-99

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Scoot Henderson had 23 points and the Portland Trail Blazers routed the Milwaukee Bucks 130-99 on Wednesday night as Giannis Antetokounmpo remained sidelined with a left knee injury.

Jerami Grant and Deni Avdija each had 18 points and Donovan Clingan added 14 points and 15 rebounds for the Blazers, who have already clinched a play-in spot. Portland has won five of its last six games.

Ryan Rollins had a career-high 36 points for the fading Bucks, who have lost 12 of their last 15 games, including four of five since sitting 10-time All-Star Antetokounmpo because of a left knee injury.

The Blazers led by 27 points in the first half and went into the break ahead 71-49. Portland stretched the lead to 33 points in the third quarter and Blazers’ coach Tiago Splitter pulled most of his starters by midway through the fourth.

It was lopsided throughout, with the Blazers outrebounding the Bucks 54-34. Portland finished with 11 blocks. Seven Blazers scored in double figures.

Antetokounmpo’s status for the rest of the season has been tied to the debate over tanking and the player participation policy.

Bucks coach Doc Rivers was clear before the game that Antetokounmpo was not being held out. The two-time NBA MVP hurt his knee in the third quarter of a game against the Pacers on March 15.

“We’re just trying to get Giannis clear and healthy,” Rivers said. “That’s our only focus. All the other stuff, we stay above.”

Henderson’s dunk gave the Blazers a 50-30 lead in the first half.

Portland went into the final quarter in front 104-81 after Robert William III’s layup.

Up Next

The Trail Blazers host the Mavericks on Friday.

The Bucks host San Antonio on Saturday.

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AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer