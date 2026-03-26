Indiana plays Los Angeles on home slide

Los Angeles Clippers (36-36, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (16-57, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana aims to stop its 10-game home losing streak with a victory against Los Angeles.

The Pacers are 10-26 on their home court. Indiana gives up 120.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.8 points per game.

The Clippers are 16-21 in road games. Los Angeles is 6-8 in one-possession games.

The Pacers score 111.9 points per game, 0.6 fewer points than the 112.5 the Clippers allow. The Clippers average 12.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than the Pacers give up.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Clippers won the last matchup 130-107 on March 5. Kawhi Leonard scored 29 points to help lead the Clippers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarace Walker is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Pacers. Aaron Nesmith is averaging 14.9 points and 2.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Kris Dunn is averaging 7.7 points, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Clippers. Leonard is averaging 22.0 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 55.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 1-9, averaging 114.9 points, 37.8 rebounds, 30.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 126.3 points per game.

Clippers: 5-4, averaging 121.6 points, 38.1 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 10.9 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Johnny Furphy: out for season (knee), Ivica Zubac: out for season (rib), Tyrese Haliburton: out for season (achilles).

Clippers: Jordan Miller: day to day (back), Yanic Konan Niederhauser: out for season (foot), Bradley Beal: out for season (hip).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press