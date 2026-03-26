Chicago faces Oklahoma City on 3-game road skid

Chicago Bulls (29-43, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (57-16, first in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago travels to Oklahoma City looking to stop its three-game road losing streak.

The Thunder are 29-7 in home games. Oklahoma City ranks second in the Western Conference with 34.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Chet Holmgren averaging 7.0.

The Bulls are 11-23 on the road. Chicago is seventh in the Eastern Conference scoring 116.3 points per game and is shooting 46.9%.

The Thunder are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 47.6% the Bulls allow to opponents. The Bulls are shooting 46.9% from the field, 3.4% higher than the 43.5% the Thunder’s opponents have shot this season.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Thunder won the last matchup 116-108 on March 4. Jared McCain scored 20 points to help lead the Thunder to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cason Wallace is scoring 8.5 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Thunder. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 29.8 points and 4.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Josh Giddey is scoring 17.6 points per game with 8.3 rebounds and 9.2 assists for the Bulls. Matas Buzelis is averaging 20.3 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 44.9% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 9-1, averaging 115.4 points, 43.6 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.1 points per game.

Bulls: 4-6, averaging 120.3 points, 47.1 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.6 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Thomas Sorber: out for season (knee).

Bulls: Anfernee Simons: day to day (wrist), Jalen Smith: day to day (calf), Noa Essengue: out for season (shoulder), Jaden Ivey: day to day (knee), Nick Richards: day to day (elbow), Zach Collins: out for season (toe).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press