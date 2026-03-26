Washington plays Golden State for non-conference matchup

Washington Wizards (17-55, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (35-38, 10th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Brandin Podziemski and the Golden State Warriors host Alex Sarr and the Washington Wizards in non-conference play.

The Warriors have gone 20-15 at home. Golden State is fourth in the league with 29.0 assists per game led by Draymond Green averaging 5.3.

The Wizards are 6-29 on the road. Washington gives up 123.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 11.1 points per game.

The Warriors average 15.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 13.5 per game the Wizards allow. The Wizards average 112.8 points per game, 2.0 fewer than the 114.8 the Warriors give up.

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last matchup on March 16 the Warriors won 125-117 led by 30 points from Kristaps Porzingis, while Trae Young scored 21 points for the Wizards.

TOP PERFORMERS: Podziemski is shooting 44.6% and averaging 13.1 points for the Warriors. LJ Cryer is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Bilal Coulibaly is scoring 11.3 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Wizards. Will Riley is averaging 15.0 points and 3.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 3-7, averaging 114.5 points, 40.7 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 10.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.1 points per game.

Wizards: 1-9, averaging 116.4 points, 38.7 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 129.4 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Jimmy Butler III: out for season (knee), Seth Curry: out (adductor), Al Horford: out (calf), Quinten Post: out (foot), Moses Moody: out for season (knee), Stephen Curry: out (knee), Malevy Leons: out (illness).

Wizards: Anthony Davis: out (finger), Tristan Vukcevic: day to day (back), Cam Whitmore: out for season (shoulder), Alex Sarr: day to day (toe), Tre Johnson: day to day (foot), Kyshawn George: out (elbow), D’Angelo Russell: out (not injury related), Trae Young: out (quad).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press