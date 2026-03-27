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Spurs take on the Bucks, aim for 8th straight win

By AP News

San Antonio Spurs (55-18, second in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (29-43, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio will attempt to build upon its seven-game win streak with a victory against Milwaukee.

The Bucks have gone 16-19 at home. Milwaukee allows 116.6 points and has been outscored by 6.0 points per game.

The Spurs are 27-11 in road games. San Antonio ranks second in the league with 47.0 rebounds per game led by Victor Wembanyama averaging 11.2.

The Bucks make 47.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Spurs have allowed to their opponents (45.0%). The Spurs are shooting 48.1% from the field, 1.0% higher than the 47.1% the Bucks’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Spurs won the last matchup 119-101 on Jan. 16, with Wembanyama scoring 22 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Rollins is scoring 17.1 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Bucks. Bobby Portis is averaging 12.1 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 46.2% over the past 10 games.

De’Aaron Fox is scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Spurs. Wembanyama is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 2-8, averaging 105.8 points, 37.6 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.1 points per game.

Spurs: 9-1, averaging 126.1 points, 49.3 rebounds, 31.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Gary Harris: day to day (groin), Kevin Porter Jr.: day to day (knee), Kyle Kuzma: day to day (achilles), Giannis Antetokounmpo: out (ankle), Bobby Portis: day to day (wrist), Myles Turner: day to day (calf).

Spurs: De’Aaron Fox: day to day (back), Luke Kornet: day to day (knee), David Jones Garcia: out for season (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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