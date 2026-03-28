Kawhi Leonard’s jumper sends Clippers past Pacers 114-113 after they come from 24 down

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kawhi Leonard made a jumper with 0.4 seconds remaining, and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied from a 24-point deficit to beat the Indiana Pacers 114-113 on Friday night.

Leonard finished with 28 points, reaching 20 for the 50th straight game. Darius Garland led the Clippers with 30.

Los Angeles was run off the floor early by the team with the NBA’s worst record. The Pacers were a sizzling 8 for 11 from 3-point range in the first quarter, opening a 42-21 lead.

It grew to 45-21 early in the second before the Clippers stormed back for their fourth straight victory, giving coach Tyronn Lue the 400th of his career.

Indiana had gone back ahead 113-108 on Obi Toppin’s jumper with a minute to play. Leonard answered with a jumper, Garland made two free throws and the Clippers got the ball back after Pascal Siakam missed a jumper. They inbounded along the left side to Leonard, who dribbled into the middle and pulled up for the winner.

Leonard become the 14th NBA player to score at least 20 in 50 straight games, a streak that began Nov. 28.

Bennedict Mathurin scored 17 points against his former team, going 12 for 15 on free throws.

Aaron Nesmith scored 26 points and Toppin had 20 for the Pacers, who have dropped two in a row since the victory that snapped their 16-game winning streak. They lost forward Jarace Walker after he was evaluated for a concussion in the first half.

Up next

Clippers: Visit Milwaukee on Sunday

Pacers: Host Miami on Sunday.

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