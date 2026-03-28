Gilgeous-Alexander scores 25 and the Thunder use a 22-0 second-half run to beat the Bulls 131-113

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 25 points, and the Oklahoma City Thunder used a 22-0 second-half run to power a 131-113 win over the Chicago Bulls on Friday night.

The usually efficient Gilgeous-Alexander made just 8 of 24 shots. His teammates picked up the slack and helped the Thunder shoot 46.5% from the field. Gilgeous-Alexander still scored at least 20 points for a record 134th consecutive game.

Cason Wallace added 21 points for the Thunder, who were coming off a loss at Boston that followed a 12-game win streak. Oklahoma City got back on track, despite All-Star forward Chet Holmgren sitting out with a bruised right hip.

It was an important win for Oklahoma City, which is trying to hold off San Antonio for home-court advantage in the playoffs. The Thunder opened the night two games ahead of the idle Spurs with nine games to play and San Antonio holding the tiebreaker.

It was Thunder forward Jalen Williams’ first home game since Jan. 13. He had missed most of the past two months with a bruised right hip. The 2025 All-Star had 18 points, eight assists and six rebounds.

Collin Sexton scored 22 points, Tre Jones scored 21 and Isaac Okoro added 20 for the Bulls, who have lost four of five.

Former Thunder guard Josh Giddey, who averaged 17.6 points for the season, scored just five. He had 11 assists, but made just 1 of 11 shots and had five turnovers.

Sexton scored 16 points in the first half to help Chicago take a 67-62 lead.

Oklahoma City chipped away, and a 3-pointer by Jaylin Williams put the Thunder up 89-88. The Thunder closed the third quarter on a 15-0 run and took a 95-88 lead into the fourth.

By the end of Oklahoma City’s run, the Thunder led 102-80 and Chicago had gone nearly seven minutes without scoring.

Up next

Bulls: Visit Memphis on Saturday.

Thunder: Host the New York Knicks on Sunday.

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AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer