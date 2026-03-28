Bagley scores 26 points and Mavericks snap a 5-game skid in a 100-93 win against Trail Blazers

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Marvin Bagley III scored 26 points off the bench and Cooper Flagg had 24 to lead the Dallas Mavericks past the Portland Trail Blazers 100-93 on Friday night, snapping a five-game skid.

Naji Marshall had 19 points and five steals for the Mavericks, who had dropped seven of their previous nine games on the road and bounced back from a 142-135 loss at Denver on Wednesday night. Bagley had nine rebounds and Flagg four steals for Dallas.

Jrue Holiday scored 23 points and Deni Avdija had 20 points and nine rebounds for the Trail Blazers, who had their two-game winning streak stopped and fell below .500 at 37-38. Portland, which has clinched a playoff spot and is currently in ninth place in the Western Conference, had won five of its previous six to get back to .500 for the first time in over two months.

Donovan Clingan had 17 rebounds and six points for the Trail Blazers.

The game was tied at 92 with 2:25 remaining after Holiday made a 3-pointer, but the Mavericks sealed the victory with an 8-1 run to end it. Bagley had a layup and a dunk to start the run and Marshall and Brandon Williams combined to make four free throws.

Up next

Mavericks: Host Minnesota on Monday night.

Trail Blazers: Host Washington on Sunday night.

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