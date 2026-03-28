Golden State plays Denver on 3-game win streak

Golden State Warriors (36-38, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (47-28, fourth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Sunday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State will attempt to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Warriors take on Denver.

The Nuggets are 29-16 against Western Conference opponents. Denver is 21-20 against opponents with a winning record.

The Warriors are 23-22 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State ranks fourth in the league with 29.0 assists per game led by Draymond Green averaging 5.4.

The 121.3 points per game the Nuggets score are 6.4 more points than the Warriors give up (114.9). The Warriors average 16.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 13.4 per game the Nuggets allow.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. In the last meeting on Feb. 22 the Warriors won 128-117 led by 23 points from Moses Moody, while Nikola Jokic scored 35 points for the Nuggets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is averaging 27.9 points, 12.8 rebounds and 10.8 assists for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray is averaging 26.3 points and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Brandin Podziemski is averaging 13.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Warriors. Gui Santos is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 8-2, averaging 128.3 points, 45.4 rebounds, 33.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.6 points per game.

Warriors: 4-6, averaging 116.0 points, 40.4 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.8 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: None listed.

Warriors: Jimmy Butler III: out for season (knee), Seth Curry: out (adductor), Al Horford: out (calf), Quinten Post: out (foot), Moses Moody: out for season (knee), Stephen Curry: out (knee), De’Anthony Melton: out (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press