Orlando visits Toronto on 3-game road skid

Orlando Magic (39-34, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (41-32, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando travels to Toronto looking to stop its three-game road skid.

The Raptors have gone 29-16 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto averages 114.0 points and has outscored opponents by 1.7 points per game.

The Magic are 24-23 against conference opponents. Orlando is 15-17 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Raptors’ 11.5 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 11.9 per game the Magic allow. The Magic are shooting 46.4% from the field, 0.3% lower than the 46.7% the Raptors’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams play for the third time this season. In the last matchup on Jan. 31 the Magic won 130-120 led by 32 points from Desmond Bane, while Brandon Ingram scored 35 points for the Raptors.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scottie Barnes is averaging 18.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.5 blocks for the Raptors. RJ Barrett is averaging 20.1 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Bane is scoring 20.4 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Magic. Tristan da Silva is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 5-5, averaging 115.9 points, 40.5 rebounds, 29.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.0 points per game.

Magic: 4-6, averaging 119.8 points, 40.8 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.3 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Immanuel Quickley: out (foot), Trayce Jackson-Davis: out (knee), Collin Murray-Boyles: day to day (back).

Magic: Franz Wagner: out (ankle), Anthony Black: out (abdomen), Jonathan Isaac: out (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press