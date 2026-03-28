Oklahoma City puts home win streak on the line against New York

New York Knicks (48-26, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (58-16, first in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City will try to keep its eight-game home win streak intact when the Thunder face New York.

The Thunder have gone 30-7 in home games. Oklahoma City is eighth in the Western Conference with 25.5 assists per game led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averaging 6.6.

The Knicks are 21-17 on the road. New York is eighth in the Eastern Conference with 15.4 fast break points per game led by Mikal Bridges averaging 3.2.

The Thunder’s 13.6 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 13.9 per game the Knicks allow. The Knicks are shooting 47.6% from the field, 4.1% higher than the 43.5% the Thunder’s opponents have shot this season.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Thunder won 103-100 in the last matchup on March 5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ajay Mitchell is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Thunder. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 29.7 points and 4.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jalen Brunson is scoring 26.2 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 6.7 assists for the Knicks. Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 20.6 points and 10.6 rebounds while shooting 55.2% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 9-1, averaging 118.2 points, 45.6 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.4 points per game.

Knicks: 7-3, averaging 115.8 points, 45.4 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.7 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Chet Holmgren: out (hip), Thomas Sorber: out for season (knee).

Knicks: Landry Shamet: day to day (knee), Miles McBride: out (ankle).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press