Utah takes on Phoenix, seeks to halt 4-game skid

Utah Jazz (21-53, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (40-33, seventh in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Suns -16.5; over/under is 229.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah looks to stop its four-game slide with a victory against Phoenix.

The Suns are 25-21 in Western Conference games. Phoenix scores 112.4 points while outscoring opponents by 1.2 points per game.

The Jazz are 11-34 against conference opponents. Utah is second in the NBA with 29.4 assists per game led by Isaiah Collier averaging 7.2.

The Suns’ 14.9 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 15.4 per game the Jazz give up. The Jazz average 12.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than the Suns allow.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Suns won the last meeting 118-96 on Nov. 1. Devin Booker scored 36 points to help lead the Suns to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Booker is averaging 25.5 points and 5.9 assists for the Suns. Jalen Green is averaging 23.1 points and four assists over the past 10 games.

Kyle Filipowski is averaging 10.7 points and seven rebounds for the Jazz. Brice Sensabaugh is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 4-6, averaging 114.2 points, 39.7 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points per game.

Jazz: 2-8, averaging 118.2 points, 41.8 rebounds, 29.1 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 127.0 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Dillon Brooks: out (hand), Mark Williams: out (foot), Haywood Highsmith: out (knee), Amir Coffey: out (ankle).

Jazz: Lauri Markkanen: out (hip), Isaiah Collier: out (hamstring), Keyonte George: out (leg), Walker Kessler: out for season (shoulder), Jusuf Nurkic: out for season (nose), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out for season (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press