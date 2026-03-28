Avdija and Portland take on Washington in non-conference action

Washington Wizards (17-56, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (37-38, ninth in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Portland and Washington face off in non-conference action.

The Trail Blazers are 20-17 on their home court. Portland is 17-28 against opponents with a winning record.

The Wizards are 6-30 on the road. Washington ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference shooting 36.0% from 3-point range.

The Trail Blazers’ 14.3 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 13.6 per game the Wizards allow. The Wizards are shooting 46.3% from the field, 0.8% lower than the 47.1% the Trail Blazers’ opponents have shot this season.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Wizards defeated the Trail Blazers 115-111 in their last matchup on Jan. 28. Alex Sarr led the Wizards with 29 points, and Shaedon Sharpe led the Trail Blazers with 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deni Avdija is shooting 45.8% and averaging 23.9 points for the Trail Blazers. Toumani Camara is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sarr is averaging 16.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and two blocks for the Wizards. Will Riley is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 6-4, averaging 114.6 points, 47.9 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.0 points per game.

Wizards: 1-9, averaging 117.2 points, 38.4 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 128.7 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Shaedon Sharpe: out (calf), Vit Krejci: out (calf), Damian Lillard: out for season (achilles).

Wizards: Anthony Davis: out (finger), Cam Whitmore: out for season (shoulder), Kyshawn George: out (elbow), D’Angelo Russell: out (not injury related), Trae Young: out (quad).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press