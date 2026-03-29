Hawks withstand fourth-quarter surge by Kings in 123-113 victory as Snyder gets 500th win

ATLANTA (AP) — Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 27 points and the Atlanta Hawks shot 8 of 12 on 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to survive a late surge from Sacramento and beat the Kings 123-113 on Saturday night in coach Quinn Snyder’s 500th career victory.

Jalen Johnson had 26 points and 10 assists and Jock Landale had 19 points and 13 rebounds to help Atlanta to its 15th win in its last 17 games. It was Johnson’s 44th double-double of the season and Landale’s first since his debut with Atlanta on Feb. 5.

The Kings, who have lost their first three games of a four-game road trip, fell to 19-56. DeMar DeRozan led Sacramento with 22 points. Maxime Raynaud had 18 points and 10 rebounds.

After a back-and-forth first half during which Atlanta trailed by as many as seven points, the Hawks went on a 26-8 run in the final 5:54 of the second quarter to lead 66-54 at halftime. Atlanta held its lead the entire third quarter.

But Sacramento bounced back to tie it at 97 with 7:56 left. The Hawks went on a 26-16 run to end the game, with 18 of those points coming on 3-pointers.

The Hawks were without Dyson Daniels (toe), Onyeka Okongwu (finger) and Jonathan Kuminga (knee injury management) in the team’s second game in two days. All three played in the Hawks’ Friday night loss to the Celtics.

Landale and Mouhamed Gueye started in place of Daniels and Okongwu.

Russell Westbrook (toe, injury management), Domantas Sabonis (knee), Zach Lavine (finger), Drew Eubanks (thumb), D’Andre Hunter (eye) and Keegan Murray (ankle) remained out for the Kings. Sabonis, Lavine, Eubanks and Hunter will miss the rest of the season, while Westbrook does not have a timetable for return.

Up next

Kings: Play at Brooklyn on Sunday night.

Hawks: Host Boston on Monday night.

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AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

By MAURA CAREY

AP Sports Writer