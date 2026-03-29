Brooklyn plays Sacramento on home slide

Sacramento Kings (19-56, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (17-57, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nets -1; over/under is 221.5

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn is looking to break its four-game home losing streak with a victory against Sacramento.

The Nets are 9-26 in home games. Brooklyn is the worst team in the Eastern Conference recording 39.7 rebounds per game led by Michael Porter Jr. averaging 7.1.

The Kings are 6-31 on the road. Sacramento averages 13.6 turnovers per game and is 13-26 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The Nets’ 13.2 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 13.7 per game the Kings give up. The Kings average 110.9 points per game, 4.8 fewer than the 115.7 the Nets allow to opponents.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Kings won the last meeting 126-122 on March 22. Malik Monk scored 32 points to help lead the Kings to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nic Claxton is shooting 57.1% and averaging 11.8 points for the Nets. Josh Minott is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

DeMar DeRozan is averaging 18.5 points and 4.1 assists for the Kings. Maxime Raynaud is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 0-10, averaging 99.9 points, 36.0 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.3 points per game.

Kings: 4-6, averaging 112.5 points, 43.1 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.7 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Danny Wolf: out (ankle), Egor Demin: out for season (foot), Josh Minott: day to day (hip), Day’Ron Sharpe: out for season (thumb), Michael Porter Jr.: out (hamstring).

Kings: Domantas Sabonis: out for season (back), Russell Westbrook: out (foot), De’Andre Hunter: out for season (eye), Zach LaVine: out for season (finger), Drew Eubanks: out for season (thumb), Keegan Murray: out (ankle).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press