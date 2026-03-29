Chicago faces San Antonio, aims to break 3-game slide

Chicago Bulls (29-45, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (56-18, second in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago looks to stop its three-game losing streak with a victory over San Antonio.

The Spurs have gone 28-7 at home. San Antonio scores 119.4 points while outscoring opponents by 8.2 points per game.

The Bulls are 11-25 in road games. Chicago is 10-6 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Spurs score 119.4 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than the 121.0 the Bulls allow. The Bulls score 5.2 more points per game (116.4) than the Spurs allow their opponents to score (111.2).

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Spurs won the last matchup 121-117 on Nov. 11, with Victor Wembanyama scoring 38 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wembanyama is scoring 24.2 points per game with 11.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Spurs. De’Aaron Fox is averaging 16.5 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the past 10 games.

Matas Buzelis is averaging 16.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Bulls. Tre Jones is averaging 17.4 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 56.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 9-1, averaging 124.3 points, 50.2 rebounds, 31.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.6 points per game.

Bulls: 3-7, averaging 122.5 points, 47.6 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 128.3 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: David Jones Garcia: out for season (ankle).

Bulls: Anfernee Simons: day to day (wrist), Jalen Smith: out for season (calf), Noa Essengue: out for season (shoulder), Jaden Ivey: out for season (knee), Nick Richards: day to day (elbow), Zach Collins: out for season (toe), Guerschon Yabusele: day to day (ankle).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press